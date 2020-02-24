The 28th Judicial Circuit -- covering Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties -- is a step closer to finding a replacement for Judge David Tapp in Division I.
The Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) of the circuit, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., announced Friday their selection of three nominees -- whose names have now been submitted to Governor Andy Beshear to appoint a judge to serve until this November's General Election. They are attorneys Jerry Jones Cox of Brodhead, William Matthew Thompson II of Somerset and Teresa Kay Whitaker of Science Hill.
Cox and Whitaker have both filed as candidate's in the judge's race as well, which will determine who will serve Tapp's unexpired through the end of 2022.
Bill Thompson is the senior partner in Thompson & Thompson, his family-operated law firm based in downtown Somerset. He was appointed as the County Attorney of Pulaski County in 2001 and was later elected to the office, which he held for 10 years. From 2013-2017, he served as an assistant county attorney in Lincoln County as well as assistant commonwealth's attorney for the 28th Judicial Circuit of Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties. He received his juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
"I was excited for the committee to pick me as one of the top three [names] to go to the governor," Thompson said. "I think I give him a real viable alternative if he wants to appoint someone that's not in the race and let the voters decide who [the new judge] will be."
While he has no specific plans to run in a future judicial race, Thompson is not ruling it out either. "I think this would be a good chance for me to do the job and for people to see how I do in it," he said.
Teresa Whitaker served as an attorney for the Department of Public Advocacy for nearly 28 years, retiring in 2019 from the position of capital trials manager. She received her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law.
"I am very honored to be one of the three names that will be sent up to Governor Beshear," Whitaker said, adding she had felt "nervous and excited all at once" to go before the JNC during the application process. "For someone that has never run a campaign, to be included with the names going up for possible selection means a lot to me."
Jerry Cox, an attorney with 52 years of experience, has a solo law practice and is currently president of the Public Advocacy Commission. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law. Cox was not available for comment at press time.
Judge Tapp resigned last November to serve on the bench of the United States Court of Federal Claims.
Circuit Court is the court of general jurisdiction that hears civil matters involving more than $5,000, capital offenses and felonies, divorces, adoptions, termination of parental rights, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases.
JNC membership is comprised of the chief justice of Kentucky (who also serves as chair), two lawyers elected by all the lawyers in their circuit/district and four Kentucky citizens who are appointed by the governor. The four citizens appointed by the governor must equally represent the two major political parties, so two must be Democrats and two must be Republicans.
When a judicial vacancy occurs, the executive secretary of the JNC publishes a notice of vacancy in the judicial circuit or the judicial district affected. Attorneys may recommend someone or nominate themselves. The names of the applicants are not released. Once nominations occur, the individuals interested in the position return a questionnaire to the Office of the Chief Justice. Chief Justice Minton then meets with the seven members of the Judicial Nominating Commission to choose three nominees. Because the Kentucky Constitution requires that three names be submitted to the governor, in some cases the commission submits an attorney's name even though the attorney did not apply. A letter naming the three nominees is sent to the governor for review. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement and his office makes the announcement.
"He is a new governor," Whitaker noted of Gov. Beshear, "so no one really knows if he will do it [announce his appointment] early or wait."
Should the governor not make a selection with the 60-day window, the appointment would then fall to Chief Justice Minton.
