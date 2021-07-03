July 1
• Kimberly Marie Snowden, 28, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kelsey M. Tasker, 29, Crab Orchard, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
• Phillip R. Price, 29, Crab Orchard, Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
• Travis Allen Folger, 37, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear
• Eric John Bresson, 27, of Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
July 2
• Bonnie Lynn Wilson, 40, of Burnside, Burglary, 2nd Degree
• Johnny Wayne Troxell II, 40, Burnside, Burglary, 2nd Degree
• Dustin Eugene Gibson, 33, of Science Hill, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Jerry E. Bentley, 41, of Stearns, no charges specified
