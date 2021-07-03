July 1

• Kimberly Marie Snowden, 28, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Kelsey M. Tasker, 29, Crab Orchard, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

• Phillip R. Price, 29, Crab Orchard, Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

• Travis Allen Folger, 37, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear

• Eric John Bresson, 27, of Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order

July 2

• Bonnie Lynn Wilson, 40, of Burnside, Burglary, 2nd Degree

• Johnny Wayne Troxell II, 40, Burnside, Burglary, 2nd Degree

• Dustin Eugene Gibson, 33, of Science Hill, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Failure to Appear

• Jerry E. Bentley, 41, of Stearns, no charges specified

