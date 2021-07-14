July 12
• Jason M. Tarter, 40, of Jamestown, KY, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Stefanie Marie Wells, 36, of Jasonville, IN, Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent; Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 2nd Degree (Identify; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Theft Of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate; Poss Of Marijuana
• Shannon Lane Fulton, 32, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Melissa Sue Sellers, 47, of Eubank, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Thomas James Partin, 45, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
• Brittany Sharae Garcia, 34, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
July 13
• Michael Lee Bidwell, 35, of Somerset, Failure To Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• James Dean Huesman, 42, of Eubank, Failure To Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• John David Ashley II, 43, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Somerlin Hunter Cheek, 22, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
