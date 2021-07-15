July 13
• Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 30, of Eubank, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Bret Lee Copple, 43, of Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Kristina Renee Gross, 39, of Somerset, Flagrant Non Support
• Brian David Johnson, 40, of Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Freddy Brian Kennedy, 39, of Sassafrass, KY, US Marshal Service
• Natasha Elizabeth McClure, 36, of Stanford, Speeding 20 MPH Over Limit; Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense
• David Earl Mink Sr., 62, of Stanford, Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Stacey Dawn Stout, 30, of Pine Knot, US Marshal Service
• Jonathan Toby Whiles, 37, of Somerset, Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (Police Officer); TBUT or Disp All Others U/$500.
July 14
• John David Ashley II, 43, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Noah Austin Shadoan, 29, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
