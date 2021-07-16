July 14
• Bobby Brown, 44, of Somerset, Failure To Appear
• James C. Carrier, 36, of Crab Orchard, Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Matthew Vic Crum, 22, of Waynesburg, Proh Use Of Elec Com Sys To Procure Minor/Peace Off Re: Sex Offenses; Use Of A Minor (U/16) In A Sex Performance; Promoting A Minor (U/16) In Sex Performance; Arson, 1st Degree; Distribution Obscene Matter To Minors 1st Off; Unlawful Transaction W/Minor, 1st - Illegal Sex Act, U/16 YOA
• Kayla Marie Delay, 30, of Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Katlin Shay Hollis, 27, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Kody A. Johnson, 27, of Somerset, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Anthony Wayne Montgomery, 36, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Tampering With Physical Evidence; Persistent Felony Offender II
• John M. Phelps, 49, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Brian Wilson, 37, of Mount Vernon, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; No Registration Receipt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting U/$500; Failure To Appear
July 15
• Mitchell Dale Whitaker, 39, of Parksville, KY, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Brian Douglas Davis, 38, of Stanford, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Clarence Awesome Lee, 34, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Amber Dawn Hope Roberts, 24, of Crab Orchard, Burglary, 2nd Degree
