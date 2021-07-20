July 16
• Michael Tre Floyd, 21, of Stanford, One Headlight; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• John M. Phelps, 49, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Menacing; Resisting Arrest
• Shawn Michael Saylor, 26, of Stanford, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor
• Joshua Michael Chandler, 41, of Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jon Cody Campbell, 25, of Eubank, Failure to Appear
• David E. Crozier, 65, of Columbia, No Registration Plates; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(1E)-2nd; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Connor Wayne Gorning, 22, of Cincinnati, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Christopher Allen Stevens, 46, of Mason, OH, Oper Boat/Watercraft While Intoxicated Or U/Influence, 1st; Riding On Bow, Etc. While Motorboat Underway
July 17
• Ashley Nicole Pyles, 37, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Samara Nicole Pace, 22, of Monticello, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Zachary David Wesley, 22, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Michael Shaine Lizotte, 35, of Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Billy Ray Durham, 63, of Stanford, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Dustin P. Gilreath, 31, of Pine Knot, Tampering With Physical Evidence; Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; TBUT Or Disp All Others U/$500; TBUT OR Disp Auto - $10,000 Or More But U/$1,000,000; Failure to Appear
• Rebecca Nichole Woolley, 34, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Stephen Travis Miller, 38, of Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Carrying A Concealed Weapon
July 18
• Tony Clay Estes, 27, of Waynesburg, Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
• Jesse Adrian Rivera, 39, of Somerset, Failure To Or Improper Signal; Careless Driving; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(1E) - 1st; Poss Of Marijuana
• Stacy L. Smith, 32, of Science Hill, Menacing; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Erin Ray Wells, 41, of Junction City, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Whitney Erin Snow, 25, of Hustonville, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Jason Brandon Hood, 42, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Toni Stephanie Gray, 31, of Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jamie Lynn Phillips, 39, of Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Ablaza Lynn Shelton, 33, of Burnside, Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Keith Randall, 46, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Robin D. Beckham, 31, of Monticello, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Brandon Wayne Burd, 37, of Hardyville, KY, Oper Boat/Watercraft While Intoxicated Or U/Influence, 1st; Riding On Bow, Etc. While Motorboat Underway
• Iesha D. Counsellor, 19, of Somerset, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Christopher Morrison, 46, no address specified, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
July 19
• Carolyn Renee Bubnick, 23, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Michael Audie Aker, 42, of Somerset, No Motorcycle Operators License; Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense; No Registration Plates; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Zachary Alcorn, 31, of Stanford, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jeremy Douglas Gatewood, 46, of Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Cynthia Lynn Taylor, 65, of Bronston, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 - 1st Off
