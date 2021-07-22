July 19
• Jordan Eric Young, 37, of Stearns, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• James Baker Hale, 46, of Lancaster, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Perry Bryant Bishop, 26, of Russell Springs, no charges specified
• Dustin James Meece, 28, of Bronston, two counts of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• William Henry Brock, 47, of Orlando, Ky., no charges specified
• Tabitha Lynn Baker, 51, of Eubank, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• John Edward Cummings, 38, of Somerset, Burglary, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Judy Ann Short, 46, Ferguson, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Penny Ann Burton, 45, of Burnside, no charges specified
• Carah Whitney Bell, 29, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Phillip David Caudill, 43, of Crab Orchard, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
• George Michael France, 29, of Helenwood, TN, two counts of Failure to Appear
July 20
• Clifford Jerrol Pennington, 40, of Stanford, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Jerry Lynn Roberts, 47, of Danville, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Latisha Lynn Salyers, 36, of Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
• Hayden B. Reynolds, 21, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicles U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Myra Courtney Reece, 38, of Somerset, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Barbie Patricia Fay Schuitema; 31, of Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear
• Kelly Marie Rogers, 42, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Danny A. Richardson, 46, of Stanford, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Roger W. Thompson, 52, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Dustin Eugene Gibson, 33, of Science Hill, four counts of Failure to Appear
• Michael S. Hendrickson, 40, of Crab Orchard, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Jason Matthew Perry, 38, of Campbellsville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Elizabeth Price Garr, 48, of Louisville, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Shon Calvin Berryman, 34, of Waynesburg, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana
July 21
• Kathryn Lucile Thompson, 44, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 2nd; Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited; No Operators-Moped License
• Tommy E. McFeeley, 42, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear
• William T. Gifford, 55, of Kings Mountain, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Tony N. Reynolds, 63, of Kings Mountain, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Megghan Nicole Ritenour, 31, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Roy D. Carman, 59, of Science Hill, Speeding 24 MPH Over Limit; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Jacob Timothy Dodd, 22, of Monticello, Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building $500 Or More But U/$10,000; TBUT Or Disp Controlled Substance U/$10,000
• Stephanie Lynn Cramer, 44 of Whitley City, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.