July 21

• Jordan Tyler Maybrier, 26, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jose Martinez-Crus, 21, no address given, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

• Terry Jan Mounce, 55, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Rocky A. Griffin, 39, of Nancy, Cultivate In Marijuana (5 Plants Or More) 1st Off

July 22

• William T. Gifford, 55, of Kings Mountain, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

• Michael R. Kidd, 39, of Stanford, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Tampering With Physical Evidence; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Vehicle A Nuisance, Noisy, Etc.; Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines

• James Harley Cash Beach, 20, of Somerset, Failure to Appear

• Mickella D. Mobley, 30, of Corbin, TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000

• Sheena Lynn Stoker, 37, of Somerset, charge not specified

• Donta Lamar Sloan, 28, of Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Susan Michelle Chaplin, 47, of Monticello, Failure to Appear

• Angela Marie Colyer, 38, of Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

