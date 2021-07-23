July 21
• Jordan Tyler Maybrier, 26, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jose Martinez-Crus, 21, no address given, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Terry Jan Mounce, 55, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Rocky A. Griffin, 39, of Nancy, Cultivate In Marijuana (5 Plants Or More) 1st Off
July 22
• William T. Gifford, 55, of Kings Mountain, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Michael R. Kidd, 39, of Stanford, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Tampering With Physical Evidence; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Vehicle A Nuisance, Noisy, Etc.; Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• James Harley Cash Beach, 20, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Mickella D. Mobley, 30, of Corbin, TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
• Sheena Lynn Stoker, 37, of Somerset, charge not specified
• Donta Lamar Sloan, 28, of Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Susan Michelle Chaplin, 47, of Monticello, Failure to Appear
• Angela Marie Colyer, 38, of Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
