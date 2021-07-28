July 26
• John W. Bingham, 38, Somerset, Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; two counts of Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Stanley Wade Dople, 54, of Strunk, KY, US Marshal Service Transfer
• Donald K. Matthews, 40, of Somerset, no charges specified
• Zachary David Wesley, 22, of Somerset, Resisting Arrest and three counts of Failure to Appear
• Shane William Reynolds, 34, of Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
July 27
• Jerame Shane Marcum, 41, of Somerset, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Criminal Trespassing - 3rd Degree; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Tampering With Physical Evidence
• Thomas Lee Smith, 22, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Megan N. Lee, 35, of Waynesburg, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Timothy Eugene Dalton, 53, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Angela Krissy Helm, 36, of Science Hill, four counts of Failure to Appear
