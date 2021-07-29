July 27
• Avery B. Parson, 42, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jerry L. Petrey, 18, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Stanley Ernest Calhoun, 70, of Somerset, eight counts of Failure to Appear
• Roy C. Miller Jr., 42, of Harrodsburg, Failure to Appear
• Jocelyn R. Fletcher, 22, of Crab Orchard, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
July 28
• Jacki R. Jeffries, 42, of Stanford, TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
• Micheal Wayne Edwards, 45, of Hustonville, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Paul Anthony Black, 50, of Burnside, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Zachary Robert Henry York, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Joseph Stevens Meeks, 33, of Somerset, no charges specified
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.