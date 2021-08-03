July 30
• Joseph Denver McDowell, 21, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Alexus Connie Adams, 27, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Tammy Barbara Sullivan, 56, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jody Louis Taylor, 48, of Stanford, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
July 31
• Willie Gene Carrender, 52, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Resisting Arrest
• Toni Stephanie Gray, 31, of Science Hill, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest
• Tony Wayne Hall, 60, of Bronston, two counts of Bail Jumping, 1st Degree; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
August 1
• Anthony Monroe Hall, 34, of Waynesburg, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Sheyenne Marie Hurt, 20, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
• Eric John Bresson, 27, of Stanford, TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
• William Jonathan Dailey, 29, of Lancaster, two counts of TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 27, of Eubank, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses; Drink Alcoholic Bev In Public Place (1st & 2nd Off)
• Robert M. Halcomb, 36, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Shawn Leisha Rector, 33, of Waynesburg, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Christopher Woodall, 37, of Stanford, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); two counts of Serving Bench Warrant For Court
August 2
• Dezarae A. Doss, 28, of Danville, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Chassity B. Silvers, 29, of Somerset, Reckless Driving; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Hubert Michael Lane, 48, of Cincinnati, Resisting Arrest; Menacing; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• James Deshaun Washington, 26, of Paris, KY, four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• David Allen Stephens, 34, of Eubank, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
