July contract letting Ky. 80-461 interchange not set

No letting date for a construction contract on the Ky.80-Ky-461 cloverleaf interchange has been set, according to Amber Hale, public information officer for the Kentucky Highway Department's District 8.
Projected lettings in May and June were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of Wednesday the Transportation Cabinet has not set a July letting, Hale noted. Right-of-way acquisition is complete and structures are being removed on acquired property, she said. A total of 55 pieces of property were acquired to create the interchange and widen Ky. 461 to near Buck Creek bridge.
State Representative Tommy Turner was instrumental in getting state funds for the project and he recently expressed confidence the money is there and the project will move ahead as scheduled.
Some $25 million in federal funds and $22 million in the State Transportation Cabinet's budget have been approved for the cloverleaf interchange at the dangerous junction of east-west Ky. 80 and north-south Ky. 461. Pulaski Fiscal Court floated a $5 million bond issue as the community's part in financing the cloverleaf interchange.
The new interchange will serve Ky. 80, Ky. 461 and the future extension of Somerset's northern bypass. The still-to-be-built eastern section of the northern bypass will extend from U.S. 27 about two miles north of Somerset across Ky. 39 to Ky. 80. The previously chosen corridor junction for the northern bypass at Ky. 80 will be moved eastward from near Barnesburg to connect with the cloverleaf interchange. Because of a federal BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant involvement, the project must be under construction by September.
Somerset and Pulaski County have no four-lane highway to Interstate 75. Efforts are underway in both Pulaski and Rockcastle counties to four-lane Ky. 461 all the way to Mt. Vernon and I-75. A section of Ky. 461 from the intersection of U.S. 25 near McDonald's restaurant in Mt. Vernon south to the intersection with U.S. 150 has been let to contract for design as a four-lane highway and the work has been going on for a while, according to Rockcastle County Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook Jr.
Mt. Vernon, as its name suggests, is on a mountain, and Ky. 461 south toward U.S. 150 intersection and alongside Rockcastle County High School is a two-lane steep incline. Judge Holbrook said tourist traffic during summer holidays creates unmovable traffic jams.
The entrance ramp to I-75 at Mt. Vernon and been redesigned and the interstate is being widened to six lanes in the area.
