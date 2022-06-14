June 10
• Johnny Lee Harness, 49, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Jose Bueno-Hernandez, 35, Nicholasville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Ashley Nicole Falin, 28, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Eddie Ray Correll Jr., 21, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others
June 11
• Daniel Ryan Adams, 38, Canyon Lake, CA, Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving;
• Matthew Wayne Davis, 36, Nancy, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Samuel Neal Holtzclaw, 45, Eubank, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified SCH 1 & 2); Traff in Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 1st Off ( <\ 10 D.U. Hallucinogen); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Jackie Lee Price, 26, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jasmine Keyona Yonker, 27, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others
• Walter Z. Baker, 21, Brodhead, Oper Boat/Watercraft While Intoxicated or U/Influence, 1st; Vess Not Undr Compl Contr of Oper at All Time
• Lawrence Anthony Redemeier, 55, Trenton, OH, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• William A. Driscoll, 28, Harrodsburg, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
