June 12
• Matthew Clyde Sims, 28, Harrodsburg, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd (Agg Cir); Driving on DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Careless Driving
• Tristan C. Hansford, 25, Bronston, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Sasha M. Allen, 32, Nancy, Failure to Appear
• Sharon Lee Young, 59, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Shae Ethan Anderson, 25, Stanford, Failure to Appear
• Austin Kay Tyler Gregory, 28, Somerset, Rape, 3rd Degree
• Chandall L. Webb, 32, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; No Operators-Moped License; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Melissa Marie Smith, 33, Burnside, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Carl Strunk, 58, Somerset, All Terrain Vehicles Violations; License To Be In Possession; Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License; Rear License Not Illuminated; No Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts
• Theresa Ann Jarrett, 34, Lexington, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Javaris Kadondrickmarquis Wilson, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess;
