June 13
• Joshua Brent Hobbs, 32, Nancy, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd (Agg Cir); Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light; Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited
• Carrie J. Mounce, 44, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Allyson Rebecca Muncie, 33, Science Hill, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Kimberly S. Smith, 57, Anderson, IN, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Randy C. Ellison, 61, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Brandon Lee Butt, 39, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Amanda Dawn Stonewall, 40, Nancy, Failure to Appear
• Thomas W. Branscum, 37, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Edmond B. Braley, 46, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear
• Ricky D. Reynolds, 60, Somerset, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine);
• Norman Ray Blackford, 39, Nancy, Failure to Appear
• Thomas Wilburn McCollum, 44, Crab Orchard, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Theft of Services
• Cristal B. Tran, 20, Somerset, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.