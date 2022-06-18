June 14
• Penny Ann Akers, 54, Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Terry Kendall Watson, 36, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Benjamin Chase Varner, 39, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Bradley Wayne Smith, 45, Atlanta, GA, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000; One Headlight; No Operators-Moped License; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Persistent Felony Offender I; Failure To Appear
• Edwin Allen Stevens, 36, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Dustin S. Ross, 34, Whitley City, KY, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Timothy Mike Gossett, 40, Science Hill, Burglary 3rd Degree; TBUT or Disp from Building
• Dolly R. Brock, 43, Ewing, VA, Transfer from Other County
• Keri Lynn Stegeman, 33, New Concord, KY, Transfer from Other County
• Kristina A. McArthur, 37, Middlesboro, Transfer from Other County
• Angela M. York, 48, Pineville, Transfer from Other County
• Mckenzie S. McIntire, 23, Millstone, KY, Transfer from Other County
• Elizabeth A. Taulbee, 37, Calvin, KY, Transfer from Other County
• Johnny Dewayne Brown, 49, Bronston, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence; Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
• Heather Nicole Gooch, 37, Stanford, Criminal Trespass - 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Haden S. Young, 26, Waynesburg, Failure to Appear
• Franklin Dakota Singleton, 22, Stanford, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
