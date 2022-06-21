June 15

• Duane John Krupla, 53, Somerset, Failure to Appear

• Cody Seth Richardson, 27, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Maranda Marie Morris, 26, Eubank, Court Ordered

• Anna M. Grundy-Marlow, 50, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jamey L. Owens, 37, Crab Orchard, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Joseph William Waddle, 34, Science Hill, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

• Jason Allen Mullins, 41, Burnside, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear

• George Evan Rutherford, 46, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest

• Ryan Kent Ellis, 33, Hustonville, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines

• Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 29, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Cindy Leann King, 46, Greensburg, KY, Knowingly Exploit Adult By Person > $300; Fraud Use of Credit Card $1,000 <\ $10,000; Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; two counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines

• Windle Dow Morton, 41, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

June 16

• Barbie Patricia-Fay Schuitema, 32, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

• Tyrone Tyler Bradley, 35, Bronston, Failure to Appear

• Jerame Shane Marcum, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Tampering With Physical Evidence; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss of Marijuana; Traff in Cont Sub, 3rd Deg, 1st Off-( > Or = 20 But <\ Or =120 D.U. Drug Unspec.); Bail Jumping 1st Degree

• Amber D. Clements, 37, Danville, charge unknown

• Commanche Montana Robbins, 30, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Tracy Kay Costello, 41, Somerset, Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense

• Joshua Travis Jones, 36, Stearns, KY, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Trevor Joseph Mayfield, 37, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

• Jerry Jason Sears, 43, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Danny Ray Middleton, 36, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Kevin Scott Hall, 43, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree

