June 15
• Duane John Krupla, 53, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Cody Seth Richardson, 27, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Maranda Marie Morris, 26, Eubank, Court Ordered
• Anna M. Grundy-Marlow, 50, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jamey L. Owens, 37, Crab Orchard, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Joseph William Waddle, 34, Science Hill, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Jason Allen Mullins, 41, Burnside, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear
• George Evan Rutherford, 46, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Ryan Kent Ellis, 33, Hustonville, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 29, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Cindy Leann King, 46, Greensburg, KY, Knowingly Exploit Adult By Person > $300; Fraud Use of Credit Card $1,000 <\ $10,000; Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; two counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Windle Dow Morton, 41, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
June 16
• Barbie Patricia-Fay Schuitema, 32, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Tyrone Tyler Bradley, 35, Bronston, Failure to Appear
• Jerame Shane Marcum, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Tampering With Physical Evidence; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss of Marijuana; Traff in Cont Sub, 3rd Deg, 1st Off-( > Or = 20 But <\ Or =120 D.U. Drug Unspec.); Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Amber D. Clements, 37, Danville, charge unknown
• Commanche Montana Robbins, 30, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Tracy Kay Costello, 41, Somerset, Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense
• Joshua Travis Jones, 36, Stearns, KY, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Trevor Joseph Mayfield, 37, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Jerry Jason Sears, 43, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Danny Ray Middleton, 36, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kevin Scott Hall, 43, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
