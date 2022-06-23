June 18
• David Lee Roberts, 43, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Nicholas Richards, 34, Somerset, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Randall Ramey, 60, Prestonsburg, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear
• Walter Miller, 37, Monticello, Failure To Appear
• Zachary J. Bell, 29, Ferguson, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
June 19
• Mason Alexander Brown, 18, Iron Station, NC, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Poss Of Marijuana; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 1st
• Joeseph S. Dews, 51, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place - 1st & 2nd Offenses
• David Jennings Seebach, 30, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• John Lee Hamilton, 51, Somerset, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon; Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Lynetta L Hamilton, 49, Somerset, Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon; Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
• Jenny Alynna Miller, 57, Nancy, Failure To Appear
• David Cameron-Tyler Black, 33, Somerset, Traf in Marijuana (8 oz to 5 lbs) 1st Off
• Bobby Dewayne Brown, 45, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Leslie F. Ball, 38, Pine Knot, KY, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Richard Brandon Cade, 44, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Desiree N. Dillon, 30, Somerset, Failure To Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Tabitha G. Williamson, 44, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Mark Anthony Johnson, 39, Nancy, three counts of Failure To Appear
