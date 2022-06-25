June 20
• Mark Anthony Brown Jr., 37, Stearns, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jeffery B. Marcum, 36, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Albert W. Murphy, 49, Kings Mountain, two counts of Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Improper Turning; Tampering With Physical Evidence; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Dustin Wesley Helton, 29, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Timothy Ernest Trammell, 31, Somerset, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Timothy Eugene Rose, 59, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Sarah Marie Stevens, 39, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Cortney D. Savage, 38, Monticello, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Manuel Narves Gomez, 47, Stanford, Drink Alcoholic Bev in Public Place (1st & 2nd Off)
• Norman Stanley Gossett, 56, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• William Eugene Thorton, 39, Lancaster, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000
• Jonathan Harvey Shelton, 41, Monticello, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Rondal Scott Bray, 64, Bronston, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Jack Wesley Ogle, 29, Junction City, KY, Failure to Appear
• John E. Durfee, 52, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Pablo E. Gonzaga, 42, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
June 21
• William L. Edens Jr., 35, Science Hill, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Sharolette Odell Dorton, 31, Science Hill, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
• Charlie Thomas Wesley, 51, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Lisa Marie Bowling, 55, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Dennis Cline Smith, 38, Burnside, Failure To Appear
• Richard A. Stachulski, 30, Somerset, Failure To Appear; Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required
• Brad M. Shipp, 39, Somerset, Failure To Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Kristopher M. Thomas, 45, Lexington, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting $500 or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear
• Jordan Guffey, 26, Monticello, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Zachary Jesse Eugene Richardson, 33, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Ingrid Joy Denney, 61, Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Elizabeth Rose Bozza, 30, Ferguson, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
