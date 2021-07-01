June 25
• Jayme Danielle Barker, 35, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Dequan Terrell Charles, 25, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury) No Bond
• Kayla Marie Delay, 30, of Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Jessica Denise Mink, 38, of Somerset, no charges specified
• Tiffany Ann Fortenberry, 26, of Somerset, no charges specified
• Virginia Lynn Keith, 51, of Nancy, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
• Thomas James Partin, 45, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
June 26
• Johnny Shane Adkins, 40, of Waynesburg, two counts of Failure To Appear; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest
• Cody Edward Carrender, 32, of Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Careless Driving; Speeding 26 MPH OR > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Adam Lawrence Stamper, 36, of Bronston, Failure To Appear; Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; two counts of Failure To Appear
• Eric Jermaine Stigall, 35, of Somerset, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Failure To Appear
• Pandora Michelle Decker, 51, of Monticello, Failure To Appear; Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
June 27
• Jacob William Lemaire, 27, of Somerset, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> OR = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (>OR=2Gms Heroin But<\100 Gms Heroin); Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
* Lloyd Daniel Brumley, 64, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Robert Dewayne Allen, 50, of Somerset, two counts of Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Glenda W. Ard, 49, of Concorde, NC, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Exludes Alcohol)
• Belinda Sue Leach, 44, of Somerset, two counts of Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
June 28
• Alexander Lane Keith, 24, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd (Agg Cir); Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Brandy Waine Keith, 42, of Somerset, two counts of Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Bryson Anthony Delap, 19, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Anthony Ray Davis, 32, of Eubank, TBUT Or Disp All Others U/$500
• David Wayne Acton, 46, of Somerset, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon; Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Markiyan Matviy Bobkiv, 20, Duncan, SC, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500
• George A. Davis, 23, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Tiffany Nicole Crawley, 31, of Hustonville, KY, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Zachary David Wesley, 22, of Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
June 29
• Ashley J. Compton, 40, of Faubush, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Jason Allen Russo, 37, of Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
• Iesha D. Counsellor, 19, of Somerset, Poss Of Marijuana; Alcohol Intox In a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Charles AnthonyRay Rogers, 20, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Oper Motor Vehicle U/Infl Alcohol <\ 21 YOA .02-.07; Resisting Arrest
• Charles D. Girdler, 38, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Ashley J. Skeens, 34, of Kings Mountain, Speeding 10 MPH Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Dustin Ray Hughes, 28, of Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Tonya Lee Hollis, 43, of Nancy, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
• Jimmy Cook Jr., 42, of Shopville, six counts of Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Donna Paige Black, 20, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Skyler Derrick Carrillo, 28, of Somerset, Failure To Or Improper Signal; Disregarding a Stop Sign; No Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(1E) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Of Marijuana
• Grace Anne Heist, 20, of Somerset, Menacing; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Matthew Mark Layton, 35, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Kimberly A. New, 56, of Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Annette Lynne Perry, 50, of Science Hill, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Hayden Ray Reynolds, 23, of West Somerset, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Vickie B. Todd, 60, of Eubank, Menacing; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• James Walter Turner, 35, of Somerset, Failure To Appear
June 30
• Landon D'Wayne Ford, 28, of Danville, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Gary Lee Phelps, 56, of Bethelridge, KY, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
