June 3
• Roscoe Garland, 31, of Revelo, Ky., Parole Violation (for Technical Violation)
• Hayden Len Campbell, 42, of Eubank, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
• Michael Shane Burton, 49, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear
• Bonnie S. Johnson, 35, of Stanford, Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Resisting Arrest; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; License to be in Possession
• Kenneth Daniel Hislope Jr., 25, of Somerset, Serving Violation Warrant; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd or > Offense (Methamphetamine); No Lights on Bicycle
June 4
• Jeremy Michael Moore, 33, of Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Dusty Eugene Shackelford, 37, of Danville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Tera Leigh Denham, 36, of Stanford, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Joseph Skylar Bent, 28, of Somerset, Resisting Arrest; Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Sheena Lynn Stoker, 37, of Somerset, no charge specified
• Timothy Bruce Bates, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (for Technical Violation)
