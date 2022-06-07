June 3
• Michael Cline Sanchez, 46, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Aleshia G. Sweet, 54, Elsmere, KY, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense; Resisting Arrest; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Rickie Lynn Wilson, 48, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Wesley F. Reed, 56, Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Jacob Allen Brewer, 29, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Gregory Jay Goins, 60, Lancaster, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Nancy L. Barnes, 51, Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• William E. Briant, 35, Stanford, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
June 4
• Jody L. Roberts, 55, Parkers Lake, KY, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• James Richard Inman, 53, Burkesville, Failure to Appear
• Raven Paige Cassidy, 22, Somerset, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Rebecca A. Stringer, 41, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Michael Scott Latham, 39, Science Hill, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
June 5
• Tyler Wayne Cosby, 19, Versailles, KY, No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; No Rear View Mirror; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Paul A. Cecil, 51, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Emily Jordan Holman, 29, Lancaster, Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense
• Rosalee Maria Davis, 32, Burnside, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Steven Mullins, 46, Waynesburg, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Lydia N. Gipson, 33, Kings Mountain, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Richard William Reid, 52, Liberty, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Barbie Patricia Fay Schuitema, 32, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Richard P. Futrell, 44, Ferguson, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Jan Blair, 54, Waynesburg, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Assault, 2nd Degree - Police Officer; Resisting Arrest
• Shaun Lee Lige, 42, Burnside, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Zackary Michael Gaines, 19, no address listed, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.