June 6
• James Edward Gleason, 36, Somerset, Fugitive from Another State - Warrant Required
• Timothy Mike Gossett, 40, Science Hill, Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
• Misty Marie Casteel, 38, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana
• Andrew Don Shadoan, 35, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Rocky A. Griffin, 40, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Loria A. Pruitt, 52, Yosemite, KY, TBUT Or Disp Auto $10,000 <\ $1,000,000; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Amber Lynn McGowan, 36, Somerset, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Corey Joseph Huff, 36, Lenoir City, TN, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Timothy Eugene Rose, 59, Somerset, Alcohol Intox In a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Hayden Len Campbell, 43, Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Morella Kay Vitatoe, 64, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st; Leaving Scene of Accident - Failure to Render Aid or Assistance
• Chandall L. Webb, 32, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Samantha Dawn Miller, 35, Middlesboro, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent
• William D. Bullock, 26, Russell Springs, Attempted Murder, two counts of Assault, 1st Degree; Burglary, 1st Degree
• Heather Nicole Gooch, 37, Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure to Appear; Resisting Arrest
• Arnold A. Nicklas, 35, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
