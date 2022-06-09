June 7
• Joshua Briar Vanover, 30, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Allen Larue Reynolds, 39, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Gregory Wayne Marlow, 62, Springfield, KY, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Alexander Helms, 22, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brittany R. Kelley, 27, Science Hill, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Christopher Lee Brumley, 36, Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
June 8
• Brenda Annette Stephens, 55, Somerset, Escape 1st Degree-(identify Institution); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Robyn Renee Bingham, 44, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Jerry Douglas Salmons, 53, Somerset, Violation Not Stated; TBUT Or Disp Auto $1,000 <\ $10,000
• James M. Kiser, 57, Russell Springs, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency); Strangulation 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Nathan L. Gibson, 44, Burnside, Court Ordered
