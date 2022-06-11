June 8
• Farhyn Paige Denton, 32, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Dustin A. Branscum, 37, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Patricia Lynn Parks, 36, Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Autumn M. Martin, 26, London, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Michael David Tyler Lee, 28, David, KY, Failure to Appear
• Katelyn Michelle Wesley, 21, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Danielle N. Hurt, 25, Kings Mountain, charge not available
• Daulton B. Owens, 22, Somerset, Burglary, 1st Degree; TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
June 9
• Gerald J. Burchfield, 30, Stanford, Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Chelsea C. Bordes, 25, no address listed, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Sonya Renea Thomas, 50, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jeff Shawn Adams II, 36, Danville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fee or Fines
• Penny M. Geer, 60, Newport, OH, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Troy Marshall Nichols, 44, Science Hill, four counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 3rd Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Tampering with Physical Evidence
June 10
• Curtis Ray Matthews, 37, Bronston, Failure to or Improper Signal; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Caleb Joseph Shadoan, 26, Eubank, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Paul James Pitman, 47, Somerset, Failure to Appear
