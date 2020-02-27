Jury recommends 75 years for Roy Glover

A jury of six men and six women has recommended a 75-year sentence for the Science Hill man who struck a Pulaski County deputy sheriff with a stolen car during the course of a high-speed chase back in September 2018.
Roy Eugene "Hoopie" Glover, 30, was convicted Wednesday evening of six counts after a three-day trial: intentional first-degree Assault (for striking PCSO Lieutenant Jon Williams, two first-degree Wanton Endangerment charges (involving Kentucky State Police Trooper Richie Baxter and private citizen Thomas Hall Jr.), first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Vehicle), Receiving Stolen Property at least $500 in value, and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender (PFO).
As Glover had admitted to most of the charges while testifying on his own behalf Tuesday, attorneys on both sides of the case agreed that jurors really only had to consider whether Glover intentionally tried to kill Lt. Williams. Glover was facing an Attempted Murder charge in regard to the collision.
The case involved a high-speed pursuit that occurred in northern Pulaski County on September 25, 2018. During the course of that pursuit, Glover drove southbound in the northbound lanes of US 27, running Hall off the road, and struck Lt. Williams after he and Trp. Baxter had exited their cruisers on East Frog Hollow Road in an attempt to limit Glover's path and deploy spike strips.
In his closing argument, defense attorney Ezra Dike asserted that the Commonwealth had overcharged his client out of anger for a law enforcement officer being hurt but he noted that Lt. Williams recovered and is back on the job -- for which he said we're all lucky.
"The issue is what was going through Roy's head as he was going down that driveway on East Frog Hollow Road," Dike said, referring to where Williams had been struck as Glover drove in between two cruisers which had been positioned to narrow his path.
Dike asserted that all Glover and his co-defendant -- 34-year-old Michael Anthony "Bam Bam" Wilson of Somerset (who previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property for a probated sentence) -- wanted to do was run.
"Roy Glover is innocent of Attempted Murder," Dike told jurors. "He is guilty of being an idiot; he's guilty of being a junkie; he is not guilty of intending to hurt anyone."
Dike argued that the collision was an accident because Lt. Williams had difficulties extracting the strips from the trunk of his cruiser and misjudged the time he had to deploy them. According to the defense attorney, Glover didn't have time to brake when Williams came back with the strips, nor did the deputy have time to get out of the way. Dike asked the jury to find Glover guilty of wanton second-degree Assault in regard to striking the lieutenant.
Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery took issue with Dike referring to Glover (the driver) and Wilson (the passenger) collectively. While Wilson may qualify as an "idiot," Montgomery called Glover a "criminal" -- pushing for an Attempted Murder conviction.
"He didn't give a damn about who was coming down that road," the prosecutor said of Glover driving the wrong way at speeds of up to 110 mph before going back to his striking Lt. Williams. "Roy Glover saw an officer; that officer was in his way…He could have stopped; he made a conscious decision to run. It's time to answer for what he did. Let's not let him get away lightly."
After more than two hours of deliberation, the jury found Glover guilty of first-degree Assault -- a charge falling between what the prosecution and defense were seeking -- as well as the remaining counts as charged. They were then given the task of recommending a sentence.
Dike told jurors that the defense respected the jury verdict but was now asking for leniency. He called Glover's 14-year-old niece and an adult cousin to testify to his character.
"He's like my second dad," the niece said. "He's not a violent person at all. He'd give you the shirt off his back."
Meanwhile Montgomery presented evidence of Glover's criminal history, including one prior felony methamphetamine possession conviction and multiple misdemeanors ranging from marijuana trafficking to shoplifting and animal cruelty (abandonment).
After deliberating for about 50 minutes, the jury recommended (as enhanced by PFO status) 40 years for assault, 10 years each for both wanton endangerment counts as well as fleeing, and five years for receiving stolen property. They also recommended that the sentences be served consecutively for a total of 75 years.
Due to state sentencing guidelines, that sentence will likely be capped at 70 years when Glover is formally sentenced on April 16. He would become eligible for parole after 20 years.
