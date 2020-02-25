Jury to get Glover case Wednesday

The second day of the Roy E. Glover trial ended with testimony from the defendant himself.
The 30-year-old Science Hill man is facing charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer; two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); two counts of second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender (PFO) in connection to a high-speed pursuit that occurred in northern Pulaski County on September 25, 2018, in which Glover is accused of driving a stolen 1996 maroon Toyota Camry when he struck Lieutenant Jon Williams of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) during the course of the pursuit.
Most of Tuesday was devoted to Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery calling witnesses against Glover, including that of lead investigator Detective Eric Moore of the Kentucky State Police. After Montgomery rested his case just after 4:15 p.m., it was defense attorney Ezra Dike's turn.
In an unusual move, Dike not only called Glover himself as one of the four defense witnesses but also his co-defendant Michael Anthony "Bam Bam" Wilson, 34, of Somerset. Wilson, a passenger in the vehicle who was shot by police fire during the incident, had been indicted as Glover's co-defendant on charges of Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000 and two counts of second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) -- pleading guilty last March to Receiving Stolen Property in exchange for a probated five-year sentence.
Their accounts of the day agreed in that it was determined that Wilson had gotten the Camry from an associate but that he asked Glover to drive. While initially testifying that he asked Glover to drive because he himself was distraught at going to court over a bond violation; under cross examination, Wilson acknowledged that he knew the vehicle had been stolen. He also admitted to doing methamphetamine prior to the "joyride," Wilson denied seeing Glover take any drugs.
On the stand, Glover testified that the two had taken methamphetamine together from Wilson's supply. He further testified that he attempted to elude authorities because he knew that he had a warrant for his arrest in regard to a scooter he was accused of stealing. "I didn't want to go to jail," Glover stated repeatedly during his testimony.
Glover vehemently denied trying to kill Lt. Williams or anyone else during the pursuit, although he admitted to driving at speeds he estimated to be in excess of 100 mph as well as driving in the wrong lanes of US 27. The lieutenant had been struck on East Frog Hollow Road as the Camry exited a driveway. Glover claimed never to have seen the officer and didn't know anyone had been hit until he was taken into custody after the pursuit.
However on cross examination, Montgomery noted that Glover had seen well enough to avoid spike strips which had been deployed on the highway and that he was also admitting to fleeing the police and running the wrong way down US 27.
"The one thing that can get you in the most trouble is the one thing you didn't see," Montgomery said.
"I don't want to be convicted of something I didn't do," Glover said, stressing he never intended to run down the officer.
On redirect, Dike asked Glover is he was sorry and he replied in the affirmative which prompted Montgomery to ask for what the defendant was sorry. "I'm sorry the officer was struck by the vehicle," Glover responded.
Once the defense rested its case just before 6:15 p.m., jurors were released for the day. With the morning expected to be devoted to determining jury instructions, the trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
