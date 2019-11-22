Justice Lambert speaks to Kiwanis Club

Supreme Court of Kentucky is the court of last resort and the final interpreter of state law.
Debra Hembree Lambert, justice, Supreme Court of Kentucky, got rapt attention of members of Somerset Kiwanis Club Thursday as she explained the four levels of Kentucky state courts -- Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit/Family Court and District Court.
Nearly 900,000 court cases, affecting millions of citizens, flow through Kentucky courtrooms each year.
Justice Lambert, a resident of Burnside, explained the Supreme Court may order a ruling or opinion published, meaning the ruling becomes case law governing all similar future cases in Kentucky. Appeals involving the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment for 20 years or more go directly from circuit court to the Supreme Court.
All other appeals must first be heard by the Court of Appeals except those so exceptional the Supreme Court will grant a request to bypass the Court of Appeals. Appeals, except workers' compensation appeals, reach the Supreme Court only with the court's permission.
Seven justices sit on the Supreme Court and all seven justices rule on appeals before the court.
John D. Minton Jr., from the 2nd Supreme Court District is chief justice and Lisabeth T. Hughes, from the 4th Supreme Court District, is deputy chief justice.
Other justices are Christopher Shea Nickell, 1st Supreme Court District; Debra Hembree Lambert, 3rd Supreme Court District; Laurance B. VanMeter, 5th Supreme Court District; Michelle M. Keller, 6th Supreme Court District; and Samuel T. Wright III, 7th Supreme Court District.
Somerset Kiwanis Club meets first and third Thursdays of each month at Mellow Mushroom.
