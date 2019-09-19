It was a momentous day for local education as members of the Kentucky Supreme Court visited Somerset students Wednesday ahead of hearing oral arguments this morning at the Center for Rural Development.
While justices have been taking their work on the road since 1985 in a continuing effort to increase public awareness and understanding of the Court's function and of the legal matters which come before it, Wednesday marked the first time that they went into community schools to meet with students and talk about what they do.
Justice Debra Hembree Lambert represents the 3rd Supreme Court District -- comprised of 27 counties in south central Kentucky including Pulaski -- and resides in Burnside. As the local justice, she attended both a schoolwide assembly at Somerset Christian School and later joined Chief Justice John Minton Jr., Justice Michelle Keller, and Justice David Buckingham for the assembly for Somerset Independent Schools.
That assembly was comprised of about 100 students who attend Somerset High and Meece Middle schools -- participating in Gifted and Talented or leadership programs and the new Carnegie Academy. The justices not only discussed the four levels of the Kentucky court system but also their paths to becoming a justice and how they balance their caseload (about 800 per year) with various administrative duties.
The students were encouraged to ask questions, so long as they didn't specifically pertain to pending cases, such as those being heard today.
"We're prohibited from discussing a case except in the context of the case, where everybody is present," Chief Justice Minton explained. "That's a fairness idea…If we're going to talk about their case, they [both sides] have a right to be here and hear what we say."
The first question, however, did involve whether the justices were nervous about the hearing -- which involves three cases pertaining to imposition of the death penalty on young adults (18-21 years of age).
"We're very interested in it because it's an important issue to people all across the United States," Buckingham responded, "not just the state of Kentucky."
Justice Keller said that there can be added pressure with such cases that go beyond the individual litigants to potentially shape future law.
"We do feel the weight of the decision," she said. "Some are weightier than others. Certainly a case that has to do with the death penalty includes that."
Another student asked if the justices ever later regretted their decisions. Justice Minton spoke movingly about "playing the heavy" earlier in his career as drug courts were first becoming established and how much he has learned since that time as the science of addiction has evolved.
Justice Keller noted that not every decision may reflect a judge's personal opinion but that every judge has a duty to follow the law.
"While we look back and have some regrets because we're human beings," she said, "even at the time, we may have personal regrets even though we know we made the right decision under the law."
During the assembly, Keller also touched on the fact that both she and Justice Lambert are the first women to be elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court in their respective districts.
"We don't talk about a lot but I think it's important for some people, that's important to note," Justice Keller said, "especially for the young women in this audience."
Justice Lambert spoke about her time as a local Family Court Judge and her typical day as a Justice -- including the research involved in reviewing boxes of documents.
"I will literally sit in the floor with a box and look through the pages of the record and look through photos and exhibits," she said.
Chief Justice Minton noted that the state court system is currently converting to electronic records. "We'll have an app for the Supreme Court," he said. "That's the way the business of the world is going, and that is where we're going to be."
Susan Stokley Clary, Supreme Court Administrator, noted to the justices that the students had read online the briefs pertaining to the cases being heard in Somerset. The students will also have a chance to see all the justices in action by attending this morning's hearing.
All Supreme Court sessions are open to the public. They may also observe oral arguments via TV or livestream. The Supreme Court has partnered with KET to broadcast the proceedings on KY KET, KET's KY Channel, which is available in most of the state. KET will also livestream the proceedings. To view arguments later, visit the Supreme Court section of KET's website.
