K9 Wodan passes away of natural causes

Wodan the K9 was a member of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office force whose name showed up every so often in the pages of the Commonwealth Journal. More than one arrest was attributed to Woden's work.
"Wodan had a positive hit, and deputies located 8.5 grams of methamphetamine," reads one.
In another, Wodan joined fellow K9 Leo, alerting deputies to the presence of a bag containing 2.26 pounds of suspected meth.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Wodan, calling him "a devoted member of the Pulaski County law enforcement community."
Wodan was an 11-year-old Dutch Malinois. He died of natural causes on Saturday.
Sheriff Greg Speck said of him, "Wodan was a valuable asset of the Sheriff's Office and the community. He will be greatly missed."
PCSO's announcement stated that he was donated to the Sheriff's Office after serving for the U.S. Military as a Special Forces canine in Afghanistan until he was 6 years old.
Wodan began his career in law enforcement under the guidance of his handler, Sergeant Richard Smith, an 11-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office.
"He remained devoted to Sergeant Smith, his only handler, for five years until his death on Saturday," Speck said.
"Wodan was credited with locating missing persons, detecting illegal drugs, apprehending criminals and serving as a visible deterrent against crime at public events. He anxiously awaited the call to duty, whether to search a building for an intruder or for 'show and tell' at an Elementary School."
