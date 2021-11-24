K1 Spa case headed to grand jury

A Pulaski County Grand Jury will hear the case against a Georgia man accused in an investigation involving several massage parlors around the state, despite the prosecution suffering a setback over charges.
Bing Ji, 59, of Acworth, Georgia, appeared before Pulaski District Judge Jeffrey Scott Lawless for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning after pleading not guilty last week to one count of Human Trafficking - Commercial Sex Activity.
The charge stems from a multi-agency investigation into human trafficking and prostitution that resulted in K1 Spa, located at 4458 South US 27 in Somerset, being shut down in a July 28 raid that also included the J Spa in Lexington and the Sunny Spa in Elizabethtown.
Assistant County Attorney Kenton Lanham's sole witness for the prosecution Wednesday was Detective Michael Keeton of Kentucky State Police's Special Investigations Branch. Det. Keeton identified Bing as the owner of those establishments as well as others in Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia through a Georgia-registered LLC (limited liability corporation).
According to the detective, the investigation began with a complaint KSP received regarding K1 Spa in August 2020. Over the next several months, that and other businesses were placed under sporadic surveillance with various interviews conducted.
Follow the execution of the search warrants on July 28, Det. Keeton testified that two victims were located inside K1 — where they had also been living. Both were in the country illegally and were either not paid by Bing or paid very little for legitimate massages they performed. The detective testified that customers would be charged $40 for a 30-minute massage or $60 for an hour-long massage but that the victims could get tips ranging between $80 to $100 — indicating sexual activity that was confirmed by most clients interviewed.
The victims, according to Keeton's testimony, were expected to work 12-13 hours a day, seven days per week.
Det. Keeton testified that business owners near K1 advised law enforcement that Bing wasn't always on site but when he was, yelling and screaming could be heard from the spa. However, neither victim alleged any physical abuse by the K1 owner. While one of the women had a vehicle and could come and go freely, the other — who had been smuggled into the Somerset about a month prior to the July raid — didn't know anything about the area, Keeton said, and advised that she was helping to repay a $100,000 "family debt" to a business in China.
Upon cross examination from Somerset attorney Joseph Venters, who was appearing on behalf Chicago-based attorney Michael Walsh, Det. Keeton acknowledged that none of the six K1 customers interviewed had been charged with solicitation but added that neither were they offered immunity.
"We were building a criminal investigation around the business," the detective said. "The men understood they may be called as witnesses."
Det. Keeton also testified that Bing was arrested November 11 at his Ruby Spa in Lawrenceburg — another massage parlor that came to light along with one in Madison County as the investigation has continued. Upon his arrest, Bing asked to speak with his attorney and that ended further attempts for a formal interview.
Venters asked for the identities of the victims and the clients interviewed but Judge Lawless sustained Lanham's objections regarding both in regard to safeguarding the victims and that the clients' identities would be provided later during the discovery process.
The defense called no witnesses. Once testimony was completed, Venters argued that there had been no evidence presented in regard specifically to K1 Spa that would indicate that Bing had used "force, fraud or coercion" to compel the victims to perform commercial sexual activity as the human trafficking statute requires.
"What was presented was only an assumption that they were forced or coerced," Venters said in asking for a dismissal of the charge. "It doesn't rise to the level of probable cause."
Lanham countered that there was no disagreement from the defense that commercial sexual activity had been occurring at K1 Spa. He argued that the victims' immigration status and economic situation left them having to rely on Bing.
"These victims were at the complete mercy and control of this individual," Lanham said, adding there was an implied threat of being deported if they didn't do what Bing wanted them to.
But Judge Lawless disagreed, saying the trafficking statute requires an action of the defendant's part. "The evidence here does not support that the defendant subjected the victims to sexual activity through force, fraud or coercion.… That he could have committed fraud or coercion does not equate that he did."
Rather than find probable cause for a Human Trafficking charge, Judge Lawless ruled there was probable cause to refer the case to the grand jury on the charge of Promoting Prostitution, a Class D felony. The judge explained this statute requires that someone knowingly advances or profits from prostitution. In this case, he continued, the evidence indicates that Bing owned a business involving two or more prostitutes.
With the ruling, Venters asked that Bing's $50,000 cash bond be reduced to an unsecured bond — to which Lanham objected. Lawless reduced the bond to $30,000 cash or property.
"If the defendant has a passport, he needs to surrender it to Pretrial Services," Judge Lawless added.
At press time, Bing remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
