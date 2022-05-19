The Kentucky Cancer Program (KCP)- East is promoting lung health and lung cancer awareness across eastern Kentucky with a tour of the 'MEGA Lungs.' The 'MEGA Lungs' are the world's first traveling walk-through lung exhibit. The exhibit has the lung's most critical features and examples of lung cancer at various stages and other lung diseases.
The tour is free and open to the public. Each stop on the 'MEGA Lungs' tour will offer healthy lung information along with lung cancer prevention and screening education.
The Lake Cumberland area stop of the 'MEGA Lungs' tour will be Friday, May 20 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH), 305 Langdon St., Somerset from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with the exhibit, Wynona Padgett, who serves as the KCP regional cancer control specialist for the 10-county Lake Cumberland district, and staff members from LCRH will be available to answer questions.
Following the inaugural tour of eastern Kentucky communities, the 'MEGA Lungs' and Kentucky Cancer Program-East will be available to join community partners for additional exhibits at health fairs, schools, businesses, and health facilities to continue lung health and lung cancer education.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more men and women in the United States die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer. The American Lung Association's annual 'State of Lung Cancer' puts Kentucky first in the country's ranking for new lung cancer cases and 41st in the number of survivors five years after a lung cancer diagnosis.
The Kentucky Cancer Program is a statewide cancer prevention and control program affiliated with the University of Kentucky/Markey Cancer Center and the University of Louisville/Brown Cancer Center. At the heart of KCP, is the engagement and collaboration of local organizations, providers, and partners in planning, implementing, and evaluating cancer prevention and control activities. These partnerships propel the organization's mission to reduce cancer incidence and mortality through education, research, and service programs. Delivery of these services is provided by regional cancer control specialists serving all 120 counties in Kentucky.
For more information about lung cancer screening and prevention, radon, tobacco and vaping cessation, and the 'Mega Lungs' exhibit, visit www.kcp.uky.edu or to contact a KCP-East regional cancer control specialist in any of the area development districts served by KCP-East.
