Somerset Mayor Alan Keck gave an update on the state of the city in a video posted to Facebook Monday, announcing that government office buildings such as the Energy Center are closed for walk-in guests.
“Any services that you need, you can either call in or you can go through the drive-thru here at city hall,” Keck said.
“Pay your bills. Ask questions. And if you need the [police department], I would encourage you to please call ahead, but you can also come through the drive-thru, and we’ll have somebody from the police department come and answer your questions or tend to you the best that they can.”
This follows Friday’s announcement that all parks and recreational facilities are closed until further notice, including Rocky Hollow, Somersport Park and the Fischer Fun Park.
Other than those changes, Keck said it has been “business as usual” for city employees, in spite of the other state-wide changes made to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Those changes include the closing of public schools and Monday’s request from Governor Andy Beshear that all restaurants close for inside dining, while leaving drive-thrus and delivery options open.
Keck stressed that the preventative measures were for the safety of the community as a whole.
While no known cases of coronavirus were reported in the Pulaski County area as of 5 p.m. Monday, Keck said the possibility of a case appearing is possible.
“It’s likely inevitable that we’re going to have cases in Somerset and Pulaski county… I think if you listen to the experts from the CDC at the national level, it might already be here, which is why these quarantines are so important. But that’s another step in moving forward. Another step in healing. Already in South Korea, and now in China, the cases of people in remission are outpacing the new cases, and so they’re making progress.
“These steps will work. The more we join together, the faster we’ll get through it.”
Keck also offered assurance to area restaurants.
“It’s hard for restaurants and bars and other venues to be shut down. But what good does it do for our schools and our churches to be shut down if we’re not really going to quarantine and exercise this social distancing that has been so highly recommended….
“So, I’m asking that you honor this, that even if you don’t agree with it, that you sacrifice. That you take one for the team. Let’s take a couple weeks and lets see if we can’t fast forward getting through this,”
He, likewise, asked the public to support those businesses that remain open to serve.
“The physical well-being, our health, is going to be really, really tested as a country through this virus. But let’s ensure that our economic well-being doesn’t suffer any more than it has to. Let’s rally around these local small businesses.”
