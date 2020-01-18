Keck has passion for revitalizing downtown

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, reviewing his first year in office, told members of Somerset Kiwanis Club Thursday " ... it is a tremendous honor to serve my hometown."
"This is a community ripe for opportunity," Keck declared. "We are seeing people willing to invest money," he added. "We're going from 'can you believe that is happening' to what's next.'"
Keck said there is a "resurgence" in Downtown Somerset and "we are going to continue to invest in downtown." He agreed Demetrios Haseotes' purchase of the vacated First and Farmers National Bank building for Hemisphere Limited LLC, headquarters for 11 consolidated business, is a plus for Downtown Somerset. Haseotes expects the consolidated center to be operational by the first week in February.
"With more than 4 million visitors a year coming to Lake Cumberland, Somerset is already uniquely positioned to be a premier destination city ...," the mayor pointed out.
Keck said a planned Farmers Market downtown should be ready by Derby weekend. He revealed "Derby In The Set," a Derby festival, will be staged the first Saturday in May.
The mayor discussed a sidewalk project to connect different parts of the city. He said Somerset " ... will continue to invest in our first responders."
Keck, seemingly with a passion for revitalizing Downtown Somerset, talked extensively about Horse Soldier Bourbon, the distillery that plans a two-phase $50 million investment that will add 56 direct jobs. Keck said the distiller is looking a couple of locations but the project is still in planning stages. Horse Soldier Bourbon is currently distilled in Columbus, Ohio and bottled in Florida.
Attracting the distillery to Somerset " ... was one of the most proud moments of my first year (in office)," Keck said. He mentioned Somerset recently joining the famed Bourbon Trail, noting the tourist traffic it will generate.
Responding to a question about Somernites Cruise, the popular antique car show in Downton Somerset, Keck said " ... Somernites is a neat piece of what we do."
Keck praised city employees. "Our management team (at city hall) has some amazing people," he declared.
City Attorney John Adams accompanied Keck to the Kiwanis meeting. He told a reporter city ordinances in place can control possible illegitimate adult entertainment from locating downtown.
"We can't control legitimate businesses like massage parlors but we can control illegitimate businesses involving prostitution," Adams said.
