The beginning of a new year is a time to reflect upon what the previous 365 days brought as well as looking forward to what we want out of the next. So it is with government, and the Commonwealth Journal reached out to Somerset Mayor Alan Keck to get his take on both past and future.
The beginning of this year was the beginning of Keck’s term as the new mayor of Somerset – with Keck recently joking that the word “new” could be dropped now that he has been in office for almost a year.
Keck’s term has had highlights: The Somerset Fire Department hired four new full-time fighter through funding secured from a $430,000 FEMA grant; several new officers have been added to the Somerset Police Department's force; downtown was the host of several new festivals including Foodstock, Streets and Eats, The Moonlight Festival and the upcoming New Year’s bash Light Up 2020; the city launched an arts exchange program with Louisville, allowing Somerset-area musicians and writers to be featured at a Louisville arts event, and vice-versa; and, from a financial standpoint, the city’s first budget under Keck was created with minimal strain, while the city received a clean audit report in November.
As with all government officials, there were some rough patches, too. Keck’s very first city council meeting had him breaking council vote ties not once, but twice: The first was a decision on whether or not to force a vote on changes to the city’s Human Rights ordinance (Keck chose to let the discussion continue so as to give everyone the time to be heard), and the second was Keck voting in favor of hiring former council member John Adams as the city attorney.
Then, there was Keck’s attempt to begin the process of annexing surrounding unincorporated county areas in a bid to grow Somerset. Those backing the plan pointed out it would increase the city’s population and make it more attractive to high-end businesses. Many of the people who lived in areas, however, disapproved of the plan, citing higher taxes or the fact they they had specifically chosen to live outside the city limits for their own reasons.
The conflict led the Commonwealth Journal at one point to use the headline “Annexation Consternation.” Keck ultimately ended his annexation plans.
When asked for his views on how his first year in office panned out, Keck paid tribute to the accomplishments of the city as a whole, and how the community has benefitted from the efforts of all government staff members.
“2019 has been an amazing year for us,” Keck said. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the work done by our staff as well as the response from the community. 2019 will go down as the year in which we all came together; the city and county governments, community leaders, and folks from every sector, working in unison, all pulling in the same direction.
“The results have been nothing short of amazing. Our intentionally positive culture has reverberated throughout not just Somerset and Pulaski County, but throughout the state. Our first responders are better taken care of now than ever before, and our downtown is starting to show it’s true potential thanks to so many local entrepreneurs and the community that supports them.
“The economic development efforts by SPEDA have shown incredible early results and I can confidently say we are just getting started! Quite simply, this year has been nothing short of transformative!
“Looking forward to next year, we are calling 2020 the year of completion. We have so many amazing projects in the works and we are focused on bringing them to fruition for the community and enjoying them in 2020.
“The brand new year-round farmers market, the Connect Somerset sidewalk project, several new downtown revitalization projects, more lights and murals, more businesses on the cusp of announcement, and of course, our newest festival concept, Derby in the Set! We want to get all of those complete while continuing to execute the standard functions of good government. We will lead with transparency, fiscal responsibility, and in the spirit of hospitality and cooperation our community has come to expect. I continue to be honored and privileged to serve our great city; the future is bright as we continue to light up Somerset!”
