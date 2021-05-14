Keck says negotiations on interlocal agreement 'ongoing'

The interlocal agreements passed by Pulaski County magistrates Tuesday may not be the final drafts of those agreements with the City of Somerset, as Mayor Alan Keck suggested at a Thursday night city budget workshop that the negotiations on those agreements were not finished.
Just before the budget for Somerset-Pulaski County EMS was discussed, Keck announced to council members that he had met with county officials on Wednesday for two hours as part of ongoing negotiations.
"They [magistrates] passed some interlocal agreements on Tuesday. ... Their intentions were good. Maybe got a little ahead of themselves, or maybe it was a miscommunication. I'll own my piece of that. Those negotiations are still continuing on."
Keck declined to say what part of the agreement may be different from the version that was passed by magistrates, but he did tell the council that the terms were very close, and that the two governments were "on the same page."
When specifically asked after the budget workshop whether he could say what differences the council might see in their version of the agreement, Keck said, "We're still finalizing that."
One thing he did mention was the 20-year timeline of the agreement would likely still be there, but with the option to make any changes after five years if the communities see a need.
The agreements currently in place were due to expire or needed to be replaced anyway, according to Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield.
County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said the 20-year length of the agreement removed the distraction for both governments in having to negotiate sharing revenue.
"We're putting this to bed, so to speak, for the next 20 years," Kelley had said Tuesday.
The draft of the agreements passed by Fiscal Court involve occupational license fee, insurance premium tax and comprehensive fire protection services.
Those include the insurance premium tax, which funds the Fire Commission for county government. The county currently collects 5.5% for properties in the county while the city rate is 8%. The agreement passed by Fiscal Court states that the city would remit 5.5 % of the tax it collects to the county on a quarterly basis for any properties annexed into the city from January 1, 2020 onward.
When it comes to occupational tax revenues, the county currently collects 1% while the city collects 0.4%, so that businesses and employees working within Somerset's boundaries pay a combined 1.4%. Keeping with the terms of the last interlocal agreement, the county will continue to turn over 0.2% of revenues collected within the city limits, giving the city total of 0.6%. As with insurance premium tax agreement, this agreement would also be in place for property annexed into the city from January of last year onward.
Keck did say, as part of the EMS budget discussion, that the agreement between city and county governments would continue on a year-to-year basis.
"Finally - and I really commend the county for this - they've agreed to step up and use some of their resources to help EMS."
Keck said the interlocal agreements will be presented to council members at the city's May 24 meeting, with Keck adding that he hoped Fiscal Court will be presented with them the next day at its meeting.
