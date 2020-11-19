Kelley: Drop in road funding needs speedy solution

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley agrees that more state funding is needed for local governments to maintain roads and bridges, but he's not sure increasing the gas tax is the way to go about it.
Judge Kelley was responding to a report that the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) and Kentucky League of Cities devoted much of their testimony Tuesday before the Interim Joint Committee on Local Government to increasing the tax, which funds improvements to the commonwealth's roads and bridges.
"I would like to see complete tax reform and responsible spending in our government rather than implementing tax increases," Kelley said Wednesday. "However, we definitely need a speedy solution to our road funding."
Many of Kelley's counterparts also see the need for more funding.
"In our members poll, a majority of them told us that more than 40 percent of the county roads are in need of moderate to significant repair and a quarter of our members said that more than 60 percent of their roads needed repair," said Madison County Judge-Executive and KACo President Reagan Taylor at Tuesday's meeting.
Taylor added that two-thirds of attendees representing 92 counties at KACo's annual conference last month participated in the poll. The association has roughly 1,500 members overall.
Noting that the state's gas tax revenues have been dropping in recent years, resulting in a decrease of funding available to complete projects, Judge Taylor said an increase is needed as the cost to maintain roadways and bridges increases.
London Mayor Troy Rudder, who serves as KLC President, also advocated Tuesday for a gas tax increase on behalf of that organization and its members.
"The success of our state is tied to the success of our local communities," Rudder said. "They depend on our infrastructure. We must have reliable and safe streets and bridges. The issue is funding. We simply do not have enough money to take care of all the transportation needs we have."
"As County Judge-Executive, I see a continuous need for more revenues to maintain our county roads," Judge Kelley said Wednesday. "I also see that without a better solution, we will continue falling behind. It is a very difficult decision facing our legislators.
KACo's presentation to the joint committee on Tuesday also advocated for fees for electric vehicles, expanded broadband, criminal justice reform, expanded access to substance abuse treatment, jail relief and more.
Following the presentation, Senator Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, said some of their legislative goals will require support from "leadership from the top."
"I know its easy to say, 'just get these things accomplished,'" he said, "but we need the governor to step up on some of these issues and he's not been willing to do that thus far."
Other than advocating for an increase in the gas tax, KLC's presentation also focused on changing the state constitution and state law to allow cities to diversify its revenue, limiting no-knock warrants and more.
