Kelley effects burning ban

Pulaski countians are officially under a burning ban.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley at noon Thursday issued Executive Order No. 13915 stating: "In accordance with Pulaski Fiscal Court Ordinance 310.4 and due to extremely dry conditions in Pulaski County, as of 12 noon Thursday, September 19, 2019, Pulaski Fiscal Court Ordinance 310.4 will go into effect…[T]his ordinance prohibits burning of anything outdoors until notified otherwise."
Burn bans generally prohibit the following:
• Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.
• Burning leaves or debris.
• Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.
• Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.
• Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.
Judge Kelley's executive order prohibits any burning activity outside " ... until notified otherwise."
After a rainy spring that saw Lake Cumberland reach record and damaging levels, and generous showers through mid-summer, the rain suddenly stopped and a blazing sun and dry winds evaporated moisture and left lawns and pastures dry as a bone. An early September heat wave with maximum temperatures in the mid-90 accelerated the near-drought situation.
The National Weather Service says Pulaski County is currently in an abnormally dry category. The situation has not reached Moderate Drought classification, but little rain is forecast during the next seven to 10 days.
