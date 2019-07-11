A better Pulaski County. A better place for you and your family. This has been, and will be my goal as your County Judge Executive. Living my whole life here, I have seen tremendous growth, and have seen so many changes, both good and bad, that have brought us to the place we are. I remember a nearly empty Highway 27. I remember driving gravel roads to nearly everywhere in our county. I remember shopping at Ben Franklin's, Western Auto, A&P, Cooper Brothers, and many other "gone but not forgotten" businesses of my childhood. We have come a long way for certain. Nostalgia is a wonderful gift from God that always brings a warm smile to our faces. As good as those days were, I believe we are living in the best of times. There are so many opportunities within our reach that we have never seen before. We are growing steadily at around 2%-3% per year. Our unemployment is at historical lows. Our property values are growing. Tourism is thriving. We have recently heard the news of two four-year colleges starting here, a national park, a $60 million highway infrastructure project, a new economic development authority (SPEDA) that will transform our economy, a new industrial park with possible tenants waiting, top-ranked schools. The list goes on and on. Our future is even brighter. We are on the verge of an economic awakening here like we've never seen before. Pulaski County is poised to become the clear and undisputed economic leader in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
So let me shift gears, and warn my beloved people of a potential pitfall. Growing pains. Any growth brings with it new challenges. Increasing population requires more investment in roads, emergency services, utility infrastructure, and many other government services. As governments try to balance the increasing costs of services with the desire for low taxes and limited government reach, there will be friction among its people. The keys to sustainable growth are trust, managed expectations, and fair and equitable treatment to all involved. These are the foundations of a government for the people, by the people. It is what makes our country great.
I applaud Mayor Keck for his bold vision for the City of Somerset. He is certainly forward thinking, and trying to strengthen Somerset and our region for years to come. He is very transparent, so he deserves our trust. He is doing his best to educate the public, and thereby manage our expectations. The old cliche, "two out of three ain't bad" fits many situations, but in this very sensitive issue of non consensual annexation, I believe the third point is the most important, and the one that is missing. If this annexation is successful, there will be winners and losers. Many people have worked very hard to achieve their dreams of becoming property owners in areas where there is limited government. My heart would break for those individuals who would surrender what they worked so hard to achieve. As your Judge Executive, I can confidently say that county finances would be adversely affected, and "stable" government services would be disrupted. We depend heavily on occupational tax revenues, insurance premium taxes, and state road funds to provide every county service available. Our volunteer fire departments would suffer, our smaller municipalities (Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank) would suffer, our county parks would suffer, our first responders would suffer, the list is long. I cannot support this idea of non consensual annexation primarily for these reasons.
In summary, we have so much momentum in Somerset and Pulaski County, I would hate to see it stifled for any reason. After weighing the pros and cons of annexation, specifically non consensual annexation, I am not convinced that it is in our county's best interest. And I am convinced that some will lose at the expense of others. This shouldn't be. We can all move forward together on our current path. Regardless of what develops in the coming weeks and months, however, I encourage everyone involved to love one another, be forgiving of one another, and purposefully build one another up rather than tear one another down. That is what our Lord Jesus has commanded us to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.