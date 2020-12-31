Most people can agree that 2020 didn't turn out the way anyone was thinking it would back last January, thanks to COVID-19.
Still, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley feels if there were any silver lining to pandemic's dark cloud, it came with the county's Emergency Management response. Back in October 2019, the county approved plans to establish an emergency operations center (EOC) from where officials could handle any catastrophe from a central command standpoint. County officials wanted to be proactive -- never thinking they'd actually need the EOC in a matter of months.
"We couldn't have imagined the need for it this soon," Judge Kelley said, "but we were able to effectively communicate with all functions of our emergency services, and provide calm and safety to our citizens at the onset of the pandemic. While we have suffered painful losses due to COVID-19, I know in my heart we saved hundreds of lives by our preparedness."
Judge Kelley is also proud of the progress made on the new SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) Commerce Park since August when the organization announced the Kentucky National Guard's intention to build its new regional center there.
"[W]hen I came into office, I identified the need for a new industrial park, as we were almost out of land at our other parks," Kelley explained. "We have now purchased the property and turned it over to SPEDA to develop for growth in our industry and commerce. This will be huge for us as we prepare for more growth in our area."
Industrial development was a major consideration behind the joint effort to revamp Ky. 461, where the Valley Oak Commerce Complex is located. Bizzack Construction LLC began blasting on the project earlier this month after winning the contract in October.
"Another huge accomplishment was the letting of the cloverleaf interchange and bridge over 461 at our Valley Oak Complex," Judge Kelley said. "This was truly a collaborative effort between federal, state, and local leaders that will keep our residents and visitors safer, while allowing more growth for industry located in our industrial park."
When asked if the pandemic had prevented anything from being accomplished this year, the judge responded that the county's main dilemma was the adjustment to working from home when possible and limited interaction with the public.
"We hope to see things return to a more normal routine later in 2021," Kelley said, "but until then, we are doing our best to keep your government running smoothly and efficiently, and to be good caretakers of the citizens' tax dollars."
Looking ahead to the new year with hope and optimism, Kelley said the county has big plans -- including an expected economic announcement involving a $60 million investment and at least 60 new jobs.
Over his six years in office, Judge Kelley has prioritized tourism as a source of economic development and pledged to continue improvements at county parks "to provide more and more family opportunities" as well as visitation from nonlocals beyond the typical summer season.
Tourism has been a high SPEDA priority as well, with Kelley counting the quasi-governmental partnership between the city and county as a shining example of what collaboration can accomplish.
"I expect that while we have already seen great success, we have only scratched the surface of what our potential is," he said. "If we can continue in the spirit of cooperation while we take a holistic approach to economic development, I believe this will have been the best legacy I leave behind as County Judge Executive. Time will tell."
Perhaps the biggest goal for 2021 circles back to Emergency Management. Judge Kelley announced plans to relocate the EOC and 911 Dispatch Center in order to "better utilize existing county property and to reduce debt service for unnecessary property purchased in previous administrations." Ensuring citizen safety, he continued, was first and foremost in helping the community recover from the pandemic as vaccinations become more readily available in the new year.
"We want to provide a continuity of service along all lines of emergency management, and our pledge is to continue training and preparing to be ready for any emergency we might face," Kelley said. "After that, I want to continue developing an economic climate that welcomes business growth and prosperity for our citizens. We want to be the easiest place to do business in the state, and the greatest place to live in the world."
