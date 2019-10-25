Kelley proposes new county maintenance department

As part of reorganization discussions that included adding a county police chief title to 911 Director Aaron Ross' job description (reported Wednesday), Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley recommended the creation of a new county department at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting.
No action was taken as magistrates have 60 days by statute to consider the proposal, which Kelley said would also be delivered in writing. The plan calls for the maintenance crews currently operating at the Road Garage and the Fire Training Center to be merged into one department called Pulaski County Vehicle Maintenance.
"Typically we share work back and forth between them as needed," Judge Kelley said, adding that the new, merged department could still work out of both facilities. He is also recommend Frank Hansford, who's been with the fire crew for nearly 15 years, as the new department head. Other positions would largely be unaffected.
"This will allow us, I think, better flexibility to be more efficient [with] more…accountability to our tax payers," Kelley added.
Showing what working together can do, Pulaski County was also recognized Tuesday for placing second among teams raising money for last month's Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk.
According to Lisa Edwards, American Heart Association's Heart Walk Director, the county's team -- led by county personnel officer Dawnetta Smiley -- raised more than $1,800. She added the achievement was especially noteworthy since it was the first year the county participated with a team.
"Heart disease is still Kentucky's number one killer," Edwards said. "We appreciate you sharing your time, creativity and talent to support the Heart Walk…and really showing your commitment to health and wellness in this community."
In other news, Fiscal Court:
• approved a renewed bid from Morton Salt. Deputy Judge Dan Price reported that the county currently has 750 tons available for road treatment.
• approved a $27,500 bid from TL Hamilton Company LLC to purchase a refurbished 2001 C8500 grapple truck, pending inspection of the vehicle by county mechanics.
• approved an affiliation agreement with the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad. The agreement is renewable each year by November 1.
• approved advertising for bids for SCBAs (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) for several fire departments.
• appointed Adam Richardson to the Pulaski County Public Library Board of Directors through April 2020. Richardson will fill the unexpired term left by the resignation of Heidi Schultz.
• approved the following county vehicles to be surplussed: a Chevrolet 2500, fuel truck, 2006 Case backhoe, utility trailer, and a Chrysler. An additional five vehicles will be surplussed from SRT (Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team): 2005 Ford Explorer, 1998 International truck, 1995 Ford Super-Duty, and two 2007 Ford F-150s.
• approved a 25 mph speed limit for Pin Oak Drive, which serves the Valley Oak Commercial Complex off Ky. 461.
• recognized the volunteers and organizers of the 5th annual Fall into Autumn festival that was held last Saturday at Pulaski County Park.
