Kelley talks economy with local banking leader

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley welcomed Mike Noftsger, Executive Vice President of Bank Administration with Forcht Bank, for Tuesday's community update on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
With banking deemed essential business, Noftsger noted that most banks have gone to drive-thru only service -- only seeing customers inside the bank with an appointment. Traditionally, banking business had been split with half in lobby and have drive-thru. Many who had not already utilized mobile banking, he added, are now looking at the industry's technological advancements. He encouraged both individual consumers and business owners to explore what's available.
"As we look at the reopening that we're encouraged to see some signs of," Noftsger said, "it's probably going to be a little slower for different segments of the economy."
He explained that even when branch lobbies reopen, they may be limited to how many people can be inside. They will likely be equipped with plexiglass shields like those found in Walmart and Kroger, Noftsger added, with staff and others wearing masks and gloves.
"We're really looking forward to being open more full service again but it's going to be different," he said.
In terms of rates, Noftsger noted that those for commercial and consumer products have dipped to what they were during the 2008 recession. He recommended looking at mortgage refinancing, though he cautioned that those rates change daily and are based on "T-bills" (treasury bills) for which the market has been volatile over the last month.
While the $349 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funding administered by the Small Business Administration was exhausted last week, Noftsger expects that Congress will pass a second stimulus which could include a second round of program funding estimated at $250 billion. He encouraged those who couldn't take advantage of the first round of loans to reach out to their bankers and try again.
"It was slow coming out of the gate," Noftsger said, "…but by the end of it most banks had their process in place and were able to many of their clients some assistance.…
"It's key to the client to have the information in the hands of their banker up front so that they can move as quickly as possible," he added.
Judge Kelley thanked Noftsger for his insight, agreeing that the economy would have to be reopened sequentially.
"Safety's first," he said. "We've got to take care of our general public and their well being, but then we've got to look at this economy. I've seen so many things…one that just hurts to hear is that suicide attempts have been on the rise. I know that's one of the effects of mental health which comes from the state that we're in."
The judge urged those who may be battling that or know of someone who is to reach out. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
Judge Kelley also reminded the public about the COVID-19 testing through at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday) at The Center for Rural Development.
Testing is being conducted through a partnership between the commonwealth and Kroger.
"We've been trying to get this here for about a month," Judge Kelley said. "…We're going to try to administer 1,000 tests here in Pulaski County and the surrounding counties.
The judge acknowledged that there will likely be a spike in the number of local COVID-19 cases -- which stood at 37 in Pulaski County as of Wednesday night -- but the data gathered will help fight the pandemic.
"What we're doing is getting more research together that helps us understand this virus better," Judge Kelley said, "helps us to know how to prevent the spread of it and hopefully to work on a treatment for it going forward.
"Also this data is going to help us as we're having discussions about how to strategically reopen our economy," the judge continued, "both locally, across the state and across the country. Having this data will help us as we make those plans going forward."
In order to be tested, individuals should register through krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
