Kentucky awaiting word on federal disaster declaration

Kentucky's communities are eagerly awaiting word after Governor Andy Beshear formally submitted a request last Friday to President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration after last month's winter storms.
Gov. Beshear issued a State of Emergency Order on February 11. Pulaski County is among 59 counties and 38 cities likewise issuing local states of emergency orders.
Pulaski County Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross reported that the county has assessed road damages at $432,000 but noted that the majority of reports regarding private property were from flooding that occurred at the end of February.
"We had 18 reports of flood damage to homes but I know there are many more," Ross said. "Two businesses reported damage."
While the City of Somerset declared a local state of emergency following the flooding, Pulaski's other four cities — Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank — did not. Only Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs reported an issue, with areas east of the city experiencing the most flooding. "It was a mess," he said.
Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall said the city didn't declare a state of emergency, but the ice storm had knocked out power to its Jacksonville pump station and water tower, which required a generator to operate for 2-3 days.
"Without a federal declaration, Pulaski County as well as all other Kentucky counties will have a difficult time with funding over the next several years building back what these past two incidents have damaged," Ross said.
So far, the winter storm federal request includes 44 counties — including Pulaski, Boyle, Casey, Clinton, Garrard, Laurel, Lincoln, McCreary, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley — where damages assessed by state, local and federal officials are projected to exceed $30 million statewide, as well as hazard mitigation for the whole commonwealth. More counties may be added since assessments, according to the governor's office, are ongoing.
“The impacts of February’s ice and rain events were significant,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are thankful for the many state and local agencies and organizations who rose to the occasion to help their neighbors. Unfortunately, the damage a great number of our counties endured requires an additional response from the federal government before they can begin the recovery they desperately need.”
The severe winter storm system packed a one-two punch for much of the commonwealth between February 8 and February 19. The series produced heavy rain, hail, sleet, freezing rain, ice, and bitter artic air which caused impassable roadways, massive power outages, water system failures, landslides, mudslides and disruption of critical government services.
The ice storm produced from the weather system left 154,500 Kentucky homes without power at the height of the event. There were at least four confirmed casualties attributed to the event.
The Kentucky National Guard was activated, with 90 personnel assisting with the clearing of roadways, evacuating at-risk citizens and conducting wellness checks.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program provides funding to eligible applicants for allowable costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective actions and restoration of impacted infrastructure.
“The recent ice-storm damage to the state’s electrical infrastructure was significant, and in some regions reminiscent of the debilitating event of 2009,” said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM). “Our eastern counties were hit hardest and in some cases, homeowners were without power for many days.
“With the Governor’s submission today, we are hopeful for federal assistance to repair and restore our infrastructure and the damage to county utilities in furtherance of the protection and safety of our communities and citizens,” Dossett added.
Following the submission of the request for a federal declaration, the decision process typically takes thirty days before FEMA issues a finding.
The governor's request has already gotten a boost the state's Congressional delegation, who collectively sent President Biden a letter supporting the effort.
"The citizens of Kentucky need federal resources to respond to these damaging events," the letter stated. "For this reason, we urge you to also approve requests for assistance for those Kentuckians hit hardest by these weather disasters. Access to this critical federal assistance will help expedite the disaster relief efforts occurring across the Commonwealth."
Congressman Hal Rogers led his five House colleagues in signing the letter, which also included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's signature.
In the separate incidence of record flooding across the commonwealth, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency on March 1. FEMA and KYEM assessment teams are presently reviewing Individual Assistance reports from homeowners who were displaced and suffered damages as a result of that flooding event. Next week, assessment teams will be working in 27 impact counties to gather Public Assistance reports for flooding damage to local infrastructure such as government buildings, public utilities, roadways and highways.
A second federal disaster declaration request will be required to activate federal assistance for the flooding damages.
Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency. For clean-up assistance, Kentuckians can contact the Kentucky Floods Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954 through this Friday.
