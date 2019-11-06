Kentucky Farm Bureau noting its 100th anniversary

The president of Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB), speaking at the November membership meeting of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, outlined the mission and services of the agency and introduced Bluegrass Senior Living at Somerset, a Kentucky Farm Bureau community, first of its kind in Somerset.
Mark Haney, 22nd president of the farm organization, noted Kentucky Farm Bureau was organized in November 1919 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Haney lives at Nancy and is co-owner of Haney's Appledale Farm with his brother, Don.
Kentucky Farm Bureau, dubbed the "Voice of Kentucky Agriculture," now serves 470,000 farm families, Haney said. "The organization continues to flourish, continues to grow," he emphasized.
Haney said chambers of commerce came to realize urban areas could not prosper without a healthy economy in rural areas. Thus, Kentucky Farm Bureau was formed, then embracing 10 counties. Pulaski County was not one of the original 10 counties, he said.
Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, founded in 1943, now has 375 agents serving all 120 Kentucky counties. KFB Insurance is the largest property-and-casualty insurer in Kentucky, protecting nearly 473,000 Kentucky families and businesses.
The state Farm Bureau's staying power has been the result of many factors, but the most important is the nature of Farm Bureau's leadership structure. Control of Farm Bureau, whether at the county, state or national level, is vested in the hands of agricultural producers, comprising the grass-roots leadership.
Pulaski County Farm Bureau, founded in 1941, has 8,675 members Among the benefits of membership are the extensive insurance and financial services available through Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance companies.
Bluegrass Senior Living at Somerset, located at 145 Tower Circle Drive, is a brand-new senior living community developed by Kentucky Farm Bureau. The only secure memory care neighborhood within 30 miles, Bluegrass Senior Living provides seniors with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or other memory challenges a safe comforting place to live and thrive.
Haney was reelected in 2017 to a second term as president of Kentucky Farm Bureau. He has served on the executive committee for 20 years and has been a state director since 1993.
