Local schools provide a bright spot for children living in Pulaski County, according to the latest report from Kentucky Youth Advocates (KYA).
The Pulaski County School System is among the 115 districts statewide that have improved their rates of high school students graduating on time -- ranking 25th out of 168 district with high schools. Collectively Pulaski County and Southwestern high schools rose from 93.4 percent in the 2013-14 school year to 98 percent in 2018-19.
While more Kentucky youth are graduating on time that ever before (averaging 90.6 percent), students across the commonwealth are still struggling with reading and math.
The 2019 Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book, released Tuesday, indicates that 53 percent of fourth grade students are proficient in reading, with 88 out of 173 school districts worsening in this indicator since the 2013-14 school year. However all three local school districts improved. Dr. Terry Brooks, KYA executive director, noted that Science Hill Independent ranks 6th highest in the state at 77.1 percent. Pulaski came in 12th at 70.1 and Somerset is 35th at 61.7 percent.
When it comes to math, 45 percent of eighth grade students are proficient statewide, with 73 districts worsening proficiency within the same time period. However, Somerset Independent ranks 2nd statewide at 74.4 percent.
"That's phenomenal," Dr. Brooks said, "and it's not just school system based.…It says that there are some really bright spots in all three of the systems."
The County Data Book offers data showing how child well-being has improved, worsened or stayed the same in communities across the commonwealth over a five-year period.
"The County Data Book serves as an annual report card for how we are meeting that charge for all of our kids," Dr. Brooks stated. "Because we at Kentucky Youth Advocates believe that what gets measured gets changed, this data can serve as a catalyst for a far-ranging, smart, bi-partisan and budget-sensitive agenda when it comes to kids in the commonwealth."
The 2019 report highlights 17 measures in four categories of child well-being: economic security, education, health, and family/community. Data highlights from the latest County Data Book include:
• With improved rates in 107 out of 120 counties, fewer children are living in poverty compare to 2012. Statewide the average improved from 26.5 percent to just over 22 percent.
Pulaski County improved its percentage of children in poverty from 31.2 percent in 2012 to to 29.4 percent five years later -- ranking 77th out of 120 counties. Dr. Brooks noted that while the overall poverty level improved, the number of Pulaski children in deep poverty (below 50 percent of the federal poverty level) actually increased from 16 to 18 percent.
"I would be curious as to what factors help the overall trend line and why that didn't trickle down to deep poverty levels," he said.
• Fewer Kentucky kids are also left wondering where their next meal will come from due to food insecurity -- down from nearly 22 percent in 2013 to 18.4 percent in 2017. Kentucky saw improved rates for this indicator in 113 counties including Pulaski, which improved from 25.2 percent to 21.3 percent during the same time period.
Pulaski County ranks 72nd out of 120 counties for children living in food insecure households.
• Kentucky continues to see high numbers of children with health insurance with 96.3 percent covered in 2017 and all counties improving. Pulaski is right in line at 96.1 percent -- up from 94 percent in 2012.
• The rate of children in foster care continues to increase statewide and in Pulaski County. Kentucky reached a new record high rate of 47.3 per 1,000 children in 2016-18. Pulaski County's rate doubled from 30.1 in 2011-13 to 60.5 five years later.
• A new data indicator -- the percent of children reunited with their parent or primary caretaker when they exit foster care -- is also trending in the wrong direction with only 36 percent statewide. Pulaski County saw a similar number with 35 percent, dropping from 51 percent five years earlier.
"That's a statewide issue," Dr. Brooks said, adding that Pulaski County should pay attention to it but need to address it with state legislators.
KYA challenges communities to look at the data in terms of continuing what counties are doing well and finding ways to improve poor indicator results. One area where Dr. Brooks suggested county leaders and citizens may take action is regarding in reducing the number of low-birthweight babies.
That percentage has increased in Pulaski County from 8.2 to nine percent. While smoking during pregnancy is one factor, the report indicates that local women who smoke during pregnancy decreased from 26.3 percent to 24.7 percent.
"To me the challenge in Pulaski County or anywhere else is how do we act on the data," Brooks said.
The 2019 Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book was made possible with support from the Annie E. Casey Foundation and a number of KIDS COUNT sponsors, including Passport Health Plan and Kosair Charities. Individual county profiles are available at www.kyyouth.org/kentucky-kids-count/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.