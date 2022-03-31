'Kentucky Kids Matter' rally to be held Saturday

With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the local campaign will be kicked off this Saturday with an event hosted by Broken Pieces No More Inc (BPNM).
BPNM will be hosting their 5th annual rally -- themed "Kentucky Kids Matter" -- from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Rocky Hollow Athletic Center, located at 142 S. Central Avenue in downtown Somerset.
Raising awareness of the problem is why Broken Piece No More exists. The faith-based non-profit organization was founded by survivor Pamela Richards-Woodall to remind people that child abuse and/or neglect -- as well as domestic violence and human trafficking -- is not something that just happens on television or far away but can be right next door.
In fact, Kentucky continues to rank first in the nation for substantiated cases of child abuse and has done so for the last three years. BPNM wants to assist those on the front lines working to protect children as well as collaborate with other community leaders to share hope and bring about change.
"We believe the ways to help bring about change are through awareness, prevention and education," Richards-Woodall said, adding how many have contacted her wanting to help. "I'm very overwhelmed at the goodness that's shining through. I really believe that people are beginning to hear and accept that we do have a problem."
A number of speakers will be on hand Saturday to share information on child abuse awareness as well as creating a healthier home for our children. Those scheduled include Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, Lt. Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, survivor Daniel Cornelius, State Representative Shane Baker, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Interim Executive Director Amanda Mitchell, and April Groce Slagle with From the Heart Ministries.
Musical entertainment will be provided by nationally known singer and impressionist Kevin Adams as well as local talent Jay York. Those attending can visit a variety of vendor booths too.
"My hope is every person that needs to be there will show up," Richards-Woodall said. "They will walk away having heard positive encouragement. If you have been abused, there's no shame in reaching out for help. I know myself, it took many years before I realized I needed to do so and I'm so thankful that I did."
BPNM is also working toward community meetings in the near future where the public can share their concerns and ideas for solutions.
Visit www.brokenpiecesnomore.org for more information.
