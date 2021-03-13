Let's be honest, Kentucky isn't generally known as a leader when it comes to policy-making.
But let's give credit where credit is due -- Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, worked together and came up with a voting plan for Kentucky that worked well in the 2020 election.
And the GOP-led Kentucky General Assembly is building on that bi-partisan effort with a bill designed to boost voter access -- a Democrat concern -- and address election security -- a Republican concern.
The legislation passed the House 93-4 late last month and is awaiting Senate approval.
The proposal would preserve some of the policies Kentucky implemented last year to ensure voter access during the coronavirus pandemic, including a short period during which people can vote early, and allowing people to "cure" mail-in ballots that were improperly signed.
But it also includes election integrity measures typically favored by Republicans, like a ban on so-called ballot harvesting and making it easier to remove people who have moved out of Kentucky from the state's voter rolls.
That's in stark contrast to states like Georgia and Arizona, where lawmakers are working overtime to restrict voter access as much as possible. And the division in these states along party lines keeps widening.
Adams said the bill our Commonwealth's lawmakers crafted made him proud to be a Kentuckian.
"In many other states right now, legislatures are debating restricting access of their voters to the ballot. Not here in Kentucky," Adams told lawmakers. "What you all are debating today, and hopefully considering, is actually making it easier for our voters to vote."
Could the bill have gone further to allow for more voters to participate? Sure. The window for early voting is reduced to three days in the proposed bill. Proponents of increased voter participation would love to see a longer period for early voting and a mail-in option for all voters.
But all minor issues aside, the General Assembly avoided partisan politics and came up with a bill that took everyone's concerns into account.
Our state's lawmakers did what was best for the people of Kentucky.
That's how government is supposed to work.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, General Manager; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Mary Ann Flynn, Adverstising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
