As former Gov. Matt Bevin closed out his term, he snubbed his nose at Kentucky crime victims by issuing hundreds of pardons -- many of them to people who were incarcerated for serious crimes, including child rape.
That sent a very bad message to the nation about how Kentucky views crime and victims of crime.
The Kentucky General Assembly seems to want to repair that injustice during this session with some legislation that shows a little respect for those affected by criminal acts.
The first measure looks to reverse the potential damage that people like Bevin can do as they leave the office of governor.
A legislative panel gave initial approval Wednesday to a proposed constitutional amendment to put limits on a governor's power to grant pardons or commute sentences.
The measure cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee. It would amend the state's constitution to strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to a gubernatorial election and for the time between the election and inauguration.
After Bevin's antics as he left Frankfort, it's something that's needed.
"If a governor believes strongly enough in a pardon, he or she can stand in front of the voters, or have their party stand in front of the voters, to decide their opinion of those actions," Sen. Chris McDaniel, the bill's sponsor, said. "There will be no more hiding in the darkness of the last minutes of an administration."
The second measure re-introduces Marsy's Law to Kentucky voters.
Marsy's Law would guarantee crime victims constitutional protections, including the right to be notified of all court proceedings, the right to be present for those hearings, and the right to be heard in any hearing involving an offender's release, plea, or sentencing.
Voters in 2018 approved the constitutional amendment for Marsy's Law with 63 percent support, but the measure was voided by the Kentucky Supreme Court last year because the question on the ballot was too vague.
State Senator Whitney Westerfield of Christian County is sponsoring the bill again in this year's legislative session. Westerfield said he's committed to putting the question before voters again this year and correcting the "imbalance of justice."
It passed out of the Senate State and Local Government Committee on Wednesday.
"It is important to understand that Kentucky's Supreme Court made no ruling on the substance of Marsy's Law. And, despite the setback, the energy behind Marsy's Law remains strong with victim advocates, notable organizations, and my fellow legislators from across the Commonwealth," Westerfield said.
"I am very pleased that Marsy's Law passed out of committee today and look forward to the next steps to ensure this important amendment is back on the ballot for Kentucky voters in November," Westerfield added. "I thank my colleagues in the Senate, as well as the numerous supporters throughout the state who have offered their unwavering support thus far. I am excited to continue our work together to make Marsy's Law a reality here in Kentucky."
Kentucky is one of 15 states without constitutional protections for crime victims. The accused and convicted have many rights codified in the state Constitution, but crime victims have only statutory protections.
We applaud our state legislators for moving to rectify this imbalance.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
