Kentucky prevails in 33rd annual Big Blue Crush

After a slow start the first day, Wildcat fans came roaring back to keep the title after the weeklong Big Blue Crush blood drive.
The friendly competition between Kentucky and Tennessee just wrapped its 33rd year with a final score of 2,174 for the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) and 2,060 for Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville.
"Despite all of the challenges we've faced this year, the Big Blue Nation of blood donors should be proud of this year's Crush performance," said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations at KBC. "It feels great to crush the Vols on and off the field, but the real winners here are the Kentucky patients who will need the donated blood in the weeks ahead."
As with just about everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected blood donations though centers like KBC's Somerset location --located at 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A on US 27) -- have instituted masks, distancing, increased sanitization and other measures to ensure donation is safe for donors and staff.
"With donations down about 40 percent this fall, the blood collected during Big Blue Crush goes a long way to making sure blood is on the shelves to save Kentucky lives this holiday season," Brajuha concluded.
On the first day of competition, Kentucky lagged behind Tennessee by a margin of 421 to 390 donations. While the Somerset Donor Center only saw 28 donors that Monday, word spread quickly for full appointment schedules Wednesday through Friday.
Big Blue Crush ensures an adequate blood supply for the Thanksgiving holiday and into December. Kentucky now leads the rivalry 19 to 13 with one tie. Kentucky has claimed victory in 10 of the last 11 annual events. Over the past 33 years, more than 172,000 blood donations have been collected by the two blood centers to help local patients in each state.
It's not too late for donors to impact the holiday blood supply. To find a donation location or schedule an appointment, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
