An international marketing research company says Kentucky at the beginning of August ranked 20th among states in social distancing rankings.
Dana Wooddy, publicist for TOP Data, said at the beginning of August people in Kentucky were interacting with an average of 2.38 other people each day. "That is just 48 percent of the normal or pre-COVID level of interactions people were engaging in (4.87 percent) during the same time in 2019," she said.
"With cities, towns and counties from coast to coast continuing to grapple with spikes in COVID-19 and localized hot spots, we (TOP Data) wanted to examine which states are doing best at social distancing. By analyzing cell phone location data, we found Kentuckians rank number 20 at reducing their social interactions," Wooddy said.
Kentucky, trying to reopen its economy and schools, is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended a late September start for school districts and earlier has mandated people wear masks when in public. He recently put an 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants.
Somerset-area restaurants have been relying heavily on drive-through and carry-out service, but Beshear recently allowed 50 percent capacity in dining areas.
The mask mandate seems to be effective in large stores where the stores require a mask to enter. However, in many places, particularly in rural areas, few people seem to be bothering to wear masks.
A reporter sat outside a popular store in the northern end of the county Friday and saw about four people wearing masks entering the store. The rest -- they could have had a mask and donned it after entering the store ‑- didn't have a mask on when they went in the door.
At another gathering place, also in the northern end of the county, people walked among each other, talking, laughing, seemingly with no fear of the virus.
There are a scant few people in Pulaski County who say they believe the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax and the virus doesn't really exist.
